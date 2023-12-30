Review of the year - Fantastic phenomena in 2023: Kimmich as a fitness trainer on TV and an insect bite healer as a cell phone attachment

Joshua Kimmich, footballer, plays a fitness trainer in the Munich "Tatort" episode "Hackl",but is usually offside.

Noh-Huyn-soo, Korean art student, eats a banana attached to the wall with duct tape, which is part of Maurizio Cattelan's 113,000 euro artwork "Comedian".

Gold-colored object in the Gulf of Alaska, as yet unidentified, is causing a lot of guesswork.

New CDU logo, something modern, presented in Berlin.

Sombrero, headgear, may not be worn by the Rheinau AWO ballet at the Federal Garden Show due to cultural appropriation,but the Federal Garden Show is allowed.

Bite Away, insect bite healer, is also available as a cell phone attachment.from Samsum?

Iron Maiden, metal band, gets its own stamps from the British Post Office.Iron Mailden.

50 Cent, rapper, throws his microphone off the stage at a concert in Los Angeles because it doesn't work and injures a radio presenter.new trend sport?

Cardi B, rapper, throws her microphone at a fan who splashed her with a drink at a concert in Las Vegas.new trend sport.

Erin Honeycutt, American, in the Guinness Book of Records as the woman with the longest beard (30 centimeters).but she also looks really good!

Prosthetic nose, glued on by actor Bradley Cooper for his film role as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro", causes a stir.how to do it, it's wrong.

Rob Stirling, a 60-year-old American insurance broker, does 3264 push-ups in an hour, but why?

Source: www.stern.de