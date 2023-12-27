Fans pour scorn on NBA record losers

The fans of the Detroit Pistons have seen enough. With their 27th defeat in a row, the team has broken an NBA negative record - never before has there been such a streak in one season. The result is shocking. Things are going much better for Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.

The Detroit Pistons have had to take a lot of gloating after their record defeat in the best basketball league in the world. "It's ridiculous", commented the newspaper "The Detroit News" after the 112:118 (54:61) defeat against the Brooklyn Nets - it was the 27th defeat in a row, no NBA team had ever conceded such a negative series in a single season before. The crowd in the Little Caesars Arena chanted loudly: "Sell the team".

"Nobody wants that to be associated with him," Pistons coach Monty Williams said after the game. "It's probably more on me than anything else. The players do their best, I have to put them in the position where they don't feel cramped or heavy. But that's the way it is, that's the reality." Williams' most accurate player was Cade Cunningham with a strong 41 points, but they didn't help either.

Detroit thus surpassed the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010/11) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013/14). The two teams had last suffered a similar horror series with 26 consecutive defeats in a season. The Pistons, last NBA champions in 2004 and currently last in the Eastern Conference, have been waiting for a win since the end of October.

Wagner and Theis celebrate victories

"You can't get away from it," said Cunningham. "It weighs on us every day." If the Pistons also lose their next game at the Boston Celtics on Friday night, the next negative record would be set: The Philadelphia 76ers once conceded a total of 28 straight losses at the end of the 2014/15 season and at the start of the 2015/16 season.

Things are going much better for Franz Wagner. The world champion led his Orlando Magic to victory at the Washington Wizards. He was the top scorer with 28 points in his team's 127:119 (63:60) victory at the Washington Wizards. The 22-year-old also had eight rebounds and nine assists. With their second win in a row, the Magic have finally overcome their negative streak of four defeats in a row and are still on course for a playoff berth in the East. "When we run the ball, we usually win and have the most fun," said the Berlin native. Brother Moritz scored eleven points.

The Los Angeles Clippers with national team center Daniel Theis were also able to win again after two defeats. The playoff contenders won 113:104 (55:50) against the Charlotte Hornets. Theis scored ten points for the team from California.

