Green Day - Fans can look forward to these new albums

Whether hip-hop, rock or indie pop: the new year will bring new musical sounds across all genres. Numerous music stars have already announced their albums for 2024.

Green Day

2024 will see new music from one of the best-known punk rock bands: Green Day have announced "Saviors" for January 19. The album was recorded in London and Los Angeles and fans have already gotten a taste of what's to come in the form of "Dilemma", "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!". As part of a more or less secret Las Vegas show, the punk rock band (since 1989) announced a tour for this year in October 2023. The musicians around frontman Billie Joe Armstrong (51) will play the stadium shows with colleagues from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas. Open-air shows are planned for Germany in Berlin and Hamburg in June. Green Day will also be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park the weekend before.

Bushido

The German rap scene is particularly excited about this record: Bushido (45) is not only back with his new album "Rex in aeternum" on February 9, but is also celebrating a stage comeback: Bushido has announced a large-scale arena tour for the coming year. The "König für immer!" tour, which is set to be the rapper's last, will make 14 stops in total. The tour kicks off on March 21, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Bushido's hometown of Berlin. After stops in Leipzig, Munich, Oberhausen, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Zurich (CH) and Esch-sur-Alzette (LUX), Bushido will then celebrate the tour finale in Stuttgart on April 30.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (54) has a lot planned for 2024. The wife of Ben Affleck (51) has a new single, a new album and even a movie to go with it to present to her fans worldwide. It all starts with the song "Can't Get Enough", which will be released worldwide on January 10. A first brief auditory foretaste of the first single is already available. Just under a month later, on February 16th, 2024, the second and third coup will follow in a one-two punch. On the one hand, Lopez's first album since 2014's "A.K.A.", "This Is Me Now", will be released on this day. On the other hand, the matching music movie"This Is Me... Now: The Film".

Giant Rooks

Around four years after their debut album "Rookery", German indie band Giant Rooks are set to release their long-awaited second album. With "Fight Club" or "Cold Wars", they have already given a foretaste of the album "How Have you Been?", which will be released on February 2. Fans can look forward to a total of 14 songs and 46 minutes of playing time. "The five remain true to their classic, elegant songwriting and focus on lyrical depth, refined arrangements and the manifestation of the unmistakable Rooks sound that works just as well live as it does in the studio," the announcement reads.

Usher

February 11 is probably the most important day of the year for Usher (45). The R&B singer is releasing his ninth album entitled "Coming Home". His last record, "Hard II Love", was released in 2016. The singer will celebrate the release day with a big performance: he will perform in the legendary Super Bowl half-time show. The final of the US American professional football league, the National Football League (NFL), will take place this time at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The home venue of the Las Vegas Raiders will host the big event on February 11.

Lenny Kravitz

For Lenny Kravitz (59), the single "TK421" in fall 2023 was the first release in around five years, when his last album "Low" was released. In the video for "TK421", the almost 60-year-old rock star once again let his muscles and toned body speak for themselves, alternately lolling in bed, in the shower or on the edge of the bathtub. His new work, which will be called "Blue Electric Light", is set to hit the shelves on March 15, 2024.

Gossip

The US band Gossip returned after eleven years. With songs such as "Heavy Cross" and "Standing In The Way Of Control", the group led by Beth Ditto (42) celebrated great success. The single "Crazy Again" was released at the end of 2023 and, 14 years after their last album, a new record, "Real Power", will follow in 2024. The album will be released on March 22 and, according to the announcement, will herald a new era and a new attitude to life for the trio.

Florian Silbereisen and Thomas Anders

Schlager fans can also rejoice: Florian Silbereisen (42) and Thomas Anders (60) are releasing the album "Nochmal!" on January 12. The two can already look back on a successful duet album together: the music stars released "Das Album" in 2020. The album made it to number 1 in the charts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In Germany, it remained in the Official German Album Charts for over 50 weeks. The new album will be released just in time for Silbereisen's TV show "Die Schlagerchampions". The show will take place on January 13, 2024 at 8:15 pm at the Velodrom in Berlin.

Moses Pelham

New music and a farewell at the same time: rapper and singer Moses Pelham (52) will release his last album entitled "Letzte Worte" in the fall. He will also give his final concert entitled "Letzte Worte live in Frankfurt" on December 21 at the Batschkapp in Frankfurt. "It is a personal and artistic concern of mine to bring my work to a sensible conclusion and complete it according to my ideas", Pelham explains in a statement. "I want us to consciously celebrate these last few times we come together like this."

Fantastic Four

Die Fantastischen Vier announced their eleventh studio album in October 2023. The record, called "Long Player", will be released at the beginning of October 2024, and shortly afterwards the band will also go on a major arena tour to play their new songs live in front of an audience. The big "Long Player" tour begins on December 1, 2024 with the opening show in Würzburg. This will be followed by concerts in Frankfurt am Main, Hanover and Cologne. On December 22, the Fantastic Four will traditionally grace Stuttgart with their pre-Christmas concert.

Coldplay

Coldplay and Chris Martin (46) have announced their tenth album for 2024. "We've almost finished 'Moon Music'," they explained in November 2023. They also called on their fans: "If you want to be part of it, maybe you could contribute your voice to a song called 'One World'." All those interested had to do was sing "Ahhhh" for a few seconds at oneworld.coldplay.com. There are no further details about the new record yet.

Source: www.stern.de