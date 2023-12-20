Investor plans - Fan protest against DFL continues: Silence in Berlin

The fans of Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln have continued their protest against the investor plans of the German Football League. On Wednesday evening, both fan camps remained silent for the first twelve minutes of the Bundesliga match at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei. In front of the Berlin fans' block, a large banner with the slogan "We will not be part of your deal. Fuck the DFL!" was hung up. In front of the visitors' block, a large banner read: "No to investors in the DFL". Recently, there had been various expressions of displeasure at the efforts to bring in investors at all Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches.

Source: www.stern.de