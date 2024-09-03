Table of Contents

- Fan essentials for the NFL new season: Insights on star players, popular shows, and interactive gaming options

The wait is finally over! At 2:20 AM German time/RTL, on Friday, the NFL season commences. The Kansas City Chiefs, boasting stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, take on the Baltimore Ravens in the inaugural game and aim to make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

When does the NFL action kick off?

Football enthusiasts, rejoice! The thrilling months start from Friday's early hours. RTL broadcasts live from 1:50 AM German time, and the kickoff time is 2:20 AM. The venue for the game is Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

What channel can I catch the games on TV?

RTL offers around 80 live broadcasts per season on free-to-air channels RTL and Nitro, along with the paid internet offering RTL+. You can watch up to three live games per week on free TV, while an exclusive game airs on RTL+. For access to all games, consider the paid streaming service "NFL Game Pass" on DAZN.

Who's considered the top dog?

Kansas City claimed back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. Since 2004-2005, no team has accomplished this feat. However, the Chiefs seek history by gearing up with a similar talented lineup as last season. Other contenders vying for the title include the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Baltimore, and Philadelphia Eagles, who missed the Super Bowl by falling to the Chiefs in 2023.

How many Germans made the cut in the NFL?

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Brandon Coleman (Washington Commanders), and Jakob Johnson (New York Giants) have cracked the 53-man rosters of their respective clubs. Prospects for more German prospects exist, as Equanimeous St. Brown (New Orleans Saints), Marcel Dabo (Indianapolis Colts), and Kilian Zierer (Houston Texans) have inked contracts with their clubs' training squads.

Who are the exciting players to look forward to this year?

St. Brown put up an impressive third season with the Detroit Lions and is now renowned as one of the top wide receivers in the league. His Netflix docuseries, "Receiver," series featuring Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), has gained massive attention. Regarding Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, the season awaits its share of intrigue as he recovers from his injury suffered in the first game last year.

Will the NFL grace us again in Germany?

Indeed it will! On November 10, the Carolina Panthers visit the Munich-bound New York Giants. Boldly stating he wants to spearhead this historical moment, Jakob Johnson, Germany's first prospect to appear in an NFL game in Germany, shared with the news agency DPA, "That would be awesome. But right now, I need to familiarize myself with the organization and carve out my role in the team over the next few weeks. If it happens in November, then so be it." Note that the game has already sold out, but resale tickets might make their way into the market.

When do the playoffs begin?

The playoffs begin with the Wild Card Games on January 12.

Where's the Super Bowl happening this time?

Super Bowl LIX is on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, making it the 11th time the city in Louisiana hosts the mega-event. Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' current home, will be the venue for the eighth consecutive time. The last time the Saints played host was the Ravens' 34-31 victory over the 49ers in February 2013.

And there's Taylor Swift too...

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Chiefs player Travis Kelce are still an item. Swift attended several Chiefs' games last season, even flying from Tokyo for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Kelce, in return, joined Swift on stage in London. The U.S. media have discovered a concurrency between the Chiefs' schedule and Swift's Eras Tour dates, with only three Chiefs' matches posing potential conflicts for Swifties. Hence, Swift fans may have a marvelous opportunity to capture new stadium shots during the Chiefs' opening game against the Ravens.

Transparency note: Stern is part of RTL Germany.

