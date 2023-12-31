Naples - Famous pizza chef causes a stir with pineapple pizza

Pizza is considered almost a sacred tradition in Italy, of which the Italians are very proud. And Italians attach great importance to their culinary traditions. A famous pizza chef from Naples is now causing a stir on social media with a video.

Gino Sorbillo, owner of several restaurants in Italy and abroad, declared on Instagram that he wanted to include pizza with pineapple on his menu. In the video, he eats one of these pizzas with relish. In Italy, pineapple pizza is considered a deadly culinary sin.

"Guys, don't freak out. I'm attached to tradition, but I want to try it because I've put it on my menu," said Sorbillo, who has expanded his pizzeria to Miami and Tokyo, in the video. He then tastes the pizza with a large slice of pineapple. "Guys, I swear it's good," said Sorbillo after tasting it.

Celebrity guests

Sorbillo became famous above all for his pizzeria in the historic center of Naples. His restaurant in the hometown of pizza is very popular with celebrities from abroad and Italy as well as tourists. Recently, Croatian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Colombian singer Maluma ate pizza at his restaurant.

Sorbillo is actually considered a supporter of the classic pizza tradition. A few years ago, he campaigned for the "art of the Neapolitan pizza maker" to be added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. According to legend, the first pizza was baked in Naples in 1889.

The sacred and the profane

Critical reactions increased on social media following the video. "Real pizza is something else. Let's leave this one to the Americans," wrote one user. "I love pizza and I love pineapple, but let's not mix the sacred with the profane," commented another.

Some critics even accused Sorbillo of a clever media campaign: "You are really clever and know how to do marketing." In fact, he invited his followers to try the pineapple pizza in his restaurant.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de