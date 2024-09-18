Famous personalities such as Chelsea Handler and Connie Britton are advocating for the release of Israeli captives, encouraging Biden and Harris to take action.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, actress Connie Britton, and Bravo's Andy Cohen are among those who have put their signatures on a petition, urging President Biden and Vice President Harris to "protect and support" Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The plea, initially reported by CNN, declares, "We are creatives pushing for lasting peace in the Middle East, and we recognize that the initial necessary step towards such peace is Hamas returning the 101 continuing captives."

The statement was released a few weeks after six Israeli captives, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were slaughtered by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) affirmed that the captives' bodies were discovered in a Hamas-managed tunnel beneath the city of Rafah, indicating they were ruthlessly executed "shortly" prior to troops reaching them.

These remaining captives have been in custody for around a year, since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Notable signatories to the petition also include actors Mayim Bialik, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rebecca Gayheart, and Patricia Heaton; reality TV personalities Jill Zarin, Margaret Joseph, and "The Bachelor" alum Colton Underwood; and social media influencers like Ariel Martin, best known as Baby Ariel on TikTok (with over 36 million followers), and dancer Montana Tucker, who boasts nearly 10 million followers on TikTok.

Organized by four Jewish advocacy groups - Stop Antisemitism, End Jew Hatred, 2024 New Voices, and Stand With Us - the letter appeals to interested performers and artists, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

"We are quickly approaching the one-year mark since 251 captives were brutally taken and 1200 were murdered. It is essential to keep this issue in the public eye," 2024 New Voices founder Samantha Ettus informed CNN. "Our celebrities have united to highlight the 101 captives still held in Gaza, including five Americans. Following the brutal assassination of six captives, the urgency to bring international attention to this issue has escalated. We must apply maximum pressure on Hamas to release the captives."

Earlier this month, White House officials shared their concerns with CNN about the likelihood of a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict before President Biden's term concludes.

As per a Human Rights Watch report released this summer, Hamas-led armed groups committed "numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity" aimed at a civilian population, where "killing civilians and taking hostages were fundamental objectives of the planned attack, not unfortunate incidents or flawed operations."

The US's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict has sparked controversy within the entertainment industry.

Two weeks ago, a fellowship of Hollywood stars, including Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Cate Blanchett, Drake, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Gere, and Mark Ruffalo, signed their names to a new Artists4Ceasefire letter, advocating for the US to halt arms sales to Israel.

"Beyond our sorrow and empathy for all those affected and their loved ones globally, we are driven by an unwavering commitment to standing for our shared humanity," the Artists4Ceasefire letter states. "We stand for freedom, justice, dignity, and peace for all people - and a fervent desire to stop further bloodshed."

The entertainment industry has been divided over the US's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, with celebrities like Ariana Grande and Ben Affleck advocating for a ceasefire by signing the Artists4Ceasefire letter. In a separate initiative, entertainers and artists have put their signatures on a petition, calling for the protection and support of Israel during its conflict with Hamas, recognizing the importance of addressing the ongoing issue of Israeli captives in custody.

