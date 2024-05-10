Famous Iranian filmmaker gets 8-year sentence and lashes, lawyer announces.

On social media platform X, Babak Paknia shared that a court determined Rasoulof's films and documentaries serve as "examples of collaboration with the goal of committing a crime against the nation's security."

Paknia went on to reveal the court imposed an undisclosed fine and took possession of Rasoulof's belongings.

CNN attempted to reach Iranian officials for comment.

Rasoulof is renowned for his films - winners include the 2020 Golden Bear for "There Is No Evil" and a "Certain Regard" designation at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for "A Man of Integrity." His most recent project, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," premieres at the Cannes Film Festival in France this week.

As the premiere of Rasoulof's latest film approached, he and his production staff experienced tension with Iranian authorities, as his lawyer shared on X. The lawyer claimed that various actors had been questioned and barred from leaving the country by officials. Additionally, these officials reportedly asked some actors to convince Rasoulof to withdraw the film from the festival.

Paknia's 2022 statement on X revealed doubts about whether Rasoulof would attend the Cannes Film Festival due to concerns about his ability to travel.

In 2022, a court sentenced Rasoulof to a year in prison and prohibited him from creating films for two years based on the accusation of "propaganda against the system," HRW declared. Prior to this, Iranian officials had arrested Rasoulof several times and confiscated his passport as a result of his work, per HRW.

The Independent Filmmaker Association of Iran publicly denounced the decision against Rasoulof.

"The recent verdict by the judiciary against Mohammad Rasoulof confirmed that the law is solely a battleground for persistence and vengeance within the tainted legal system adhering to government jurisprudence," the association asserted.

"Independent and free-spirited cinema enthusiasts condemn the incorrect judgment made by the judiciary against Mohammad Rasoulof and stand by him, as well as all the artists who mock government censorship."

Source: edition.cnn.com