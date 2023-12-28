Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdavid friedrichcultural policyexhibitionstheatermecklenburg-vorpommerngreifswaldfinancesliteraturetourismcaspar david friedrichleisure timeart

Famous anniversaries: State gives an additional half a million

2024 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of the painter Caspar David Friedrich - and the 150th anniversary of the death of the writer Fritz Reuter. To mark these anniversaries, the state government in Schwerin is making an additional half a million euros available. The money is to be used...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The evening sun illuminates Schwerin Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The evening sun illuminates Schwerin Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Cultural policy - Famous anniversaries: State gives an additional half a million

2024 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of the painter Caspar David Friedrich - and the 150th anniversary of the death of the writer Fritz Reuter. To mark these anniversaries, the state government in Schwerin is making an additional half a million euros available. The money is to be used for events and exhibitions dedicated to these anniversaries, as the Schwerin Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday.

"As a son of the Hanseatic city of Greifswald, Caspar David Friedrich is a world-renowned Romantic artist," Culture Minister Bettina Martin (SPD) was quoted as saying in a statement. "With his paintings, he made the wonderful landscapes in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern world-famous." The poet and writer Fritz Reuter, who came from Stavenhagen near Neubrandenburg, is also a cultural ambassador for the state as one of the founders of Low German literature.

The money came from the remainder of the strategy fund. In addition, 500,000 euros from the state's Vorpommern Fund are already available for the Caspar David Friedrich anniversary celebrations.

In 2024, events are planned around Caspar David Friedrich throughout the year, especially in Greifswald. According to the ministry, Stavenhagen, among others, is planning an anniversary program for Fritz Reuter.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public