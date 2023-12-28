Cultural policy - Famous anniversaries: State gives an additional half a million

2024 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of the painter Caspar David Friedrich - and the 150th anniversary of the death of the writer Fritz Reuter. To mark these anniversaries, the state government in Schwerin is making an additional half a million euros available. The money is to be used for events and exhibitions dedicated to these anniversaries, as the Schwerin Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday.

"As a son of the Hanseatic city of Greifswald, Caspar David Friedrich is a world-renowned Romantic artist," Culture Minister Bettina Martin (SPD) was quoted as saying in a statement. "With his paintings, he made the wonderful landscapes in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern world-famous." The poet and writer Fritz Reuter, who came from Stavenhagen near Neubrandenburg, is also a cultural ambassador for the state as one of the founders of Low German literature.

The money came from the remainder of the strategy fund. In addition, 500,000 euros from the state's Vorpommern Fund are already available for the Caspar David Friedrich anniversary celebrations.

In 2024, events are planned around Caspar David Friedrich throughout the year, especially in Greifswald. According to the ministry, Stavenhagen, among others, is planning an anniversary program for Fritz Reuter.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de