Schwandorf - Family of three injured in accident on A93

A 31-year-old man has been seriously injured in an accident on highway 93 in the Upper Palatinate. His wife and their ten-month-old baby were also in the car and suffered minor injuries, police said on Thursday.

According to the report, on Wednesday evening near Schwarzach near Nabburg (Schwandorf district), the man swerved to avoid a fox that had suddenly run onto the road. He lost control of his car, which then hit the central crash barrier several times and was thrown into a grass verge. The family was reportedly trapped in the badly damaged car and had to be rescued by the fire department. The 31-year-old man, the 25-year-old woman and the child were taken to hospital after the accident.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de