Family of three injured in accident on A93

A 31-year-old man has been seriously injured in an accident on highway 93 in the Upper Palatinate. His wife and their ten-month-old baby were also in the car and suffered minor injuries, police said on Thursday.

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

According to the report, on Wednesday evening near Schwarzach near Nabburg (Schwandorf district), the man swerved to avoid a fox that had suddenly run onto the road. He lost control of his car, which then hit the central crash barrier several times and was thrown into a grass verge. The family was reportedly trapped in the badly damaged car and had to be rescued by the fire department. The 31-year-old man, the 25-year-old woman and the child were taken to hospital after the accident.

