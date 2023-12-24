Trier-Saarburg - Family of four injured in apartment fire in Newel

Four people were slightly injured in a house fire in Newel in the district of Trier-Saarburg early on Sunday morning. The two parents and their children, aged ten and 15, had inhaled smoke fumes, according to the police. They were taken to hospital for examination as a precaution. The fire was probably started by Christmas lights, said a police spokesman. The criminal investigation department in Trier has begun investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: www.stern.de