Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrhineland-palatinatetrierdistrict of trier-saarburgpolicefiresapartment firetrier-saarburgchildren

Family of four injured in apartment fire in Newel

Four people were slightly injured in a house fire in Newel in the district of Trier-Saarburg early on Sunday morning. The two parents and their children, aged ten and 15, had inhaled smoke fumes, according to the police. They were taken to hospital for examination as a precaution. The fire was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Trier-Saarburg - Family of four injured in apartment fire in Newel

Four people were slightly injured in a house fire in Newel in the district of Trier-Saarburg early on Sunday morning. The two parents and their children, aged ten and 15, had inhaled smoke fumes, according to the police. They were taken to hospital for examination as a precaution. The fire was probably started by Christmas lights, said a police spokesman. The criminal investigation department in Trier has begun investigating the cause of the fire.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public