Family Members Seek Explanation Following Deadly Prison Escape Event

After a botched prison break in the Democratic Republic of Congo leaves 129 individuals dead under questionable circumstances, the relatives of the deceased have voiced concerns and requested information from the government. Suspicions of a cover-up regarding the true extent of the casualties have arisen.

Among the deceased was 25-year-old Madelaine Mbalaka's son, who was detained two months prior and transferred to the Makala prison on a preliminary warrant. He was held without being charged or brought before a judge. Mbalaka visited him on Sunday, only for him to be declared dead hours later.

Accusations of government deception regarding fatalities

During the failed escape bid on Monday night, some prisoners were reportedly gunned down by guards, while others perished in the ensuing chaos in the cramped and overcrowded prison.

Civil rights advocates have long criticized the inhumane living conditions in Congolese prisons and are now pressing for an impartial investigation into the fatalities. Some insist that the actual death toll, which they believe to be over 200, is being kept hidden by the government. Human rights activist Emmanuel Adu Cole claimed that secret videos from the prison support his theory.

Denial of access to son's remains

Upon their attempts to view her son's corpse at the morgue, Mbalaka and her family were denied entry and demanded answers from the authorities. The EU also urged the Congo to launch an investigation into the tragic events in order to establish responsibility.

Makala, the site of the attempted escape, is the largest prison in Congo and one of the most fortified in the country. Renowned for its overcrowding, the prison was initially designed to hold 1,500 inmates. However, according to Amnesty International, over 12,000 individuals are currently imprisoned there, many of whom are awaiting trial.

