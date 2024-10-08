Family Members Call for Hostage Exchange During Protest Outside Netanyahu's Residence

A large group of relatives of individuals held captive by Hamas and their supporters made their presence known outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At precisely 6:29 AM, a significant moment from a year prior when Hamas and other radical groups attacked southern Israel, around 300 protesters blared an alarm for two minutes. They then harmonized the nation's anthem, as reported by Channel 13 News.

The demonstrators pressed Netanyahu to mediate a deal for the release of the roughly 100 remaining hostages in Hamas's custody. On October 7 the previous year, Islamic extremists from Gaza orchestrated a devastating massacre, resulting in 1,200 fatalities, and also took close to 250 individuals as prisoners in the encapsulated coastal strip.

Thus far, a sole agreement has been reached, whereby Hamas freed 105 hostages in November. A few hostages were also liberated by the Israeli military. Lamentably, a significant portion of the remaining hostages in Gaza might now be deceased.

The Hostage Families Forum issued a statement, which read: "Exactly one year ago, hundreds of innocent lives were disrupted, torn from their beds while asleep, from a [party] where they were celebrating life, or from their military base." With the blaring of the alarm, the relatives implored Netanyahu to not abandon their loved ones any further, the statement concluded. The prime minister is obligated to bring all the hostages home through an agreement, allowing "the living to resume their lives and the dead to be laid to rest with honor."

The blaring of the sirens by the protesters was a powerful reminder of the Sirens used during the Hamas attack last year. The Sirens are a symbol of the urgent need for the safe return of the remaining hostages.

