Prince William - Family member reveals his nickname

Former rugby star Mike Tindall (45) has revealed what he calls Prince William (41). The son-in-law of Princess Anne (73) has jokingly nicknamed the heir to the British throne "One Pint Willy". Apparently William is not particularly hard-drinking. As "bbc.com" reports, Tindall said this when he was a guest on Rob Burrow's (41) podcast with his wife Zara (42) - the Prince of Wales' cousin.

"You're in so much trouble!"

Mike Tindall said: "The Prince of Wales is known to me as One Pint Willy because he's not the best drinker." An English pint is about half a liter. Tindall added that he comes from a sport that is also about togetherness and "where a few beers are drunk quite often". However, he then apologized to Prince William for revealing his nickname. "Oh my god. It's out there now. I'm sorry, sir." His wife added, according to the report, "You're in so much trouble!"

It's not the first time Mike Tindall has spilled the beans from the royal sewing box: He revealed in another podcast back in the fall that Prince William's wife, Princess Kate, 42, loves the drinking game "Beer Pong," which involves throwing ping pong balls into drinking cups. The opponent has to drink every cup they hit.

Member of the Royal Family since 2011

Last year, Mike Tindall also made headlines with a TV appearance. He took part in the British version of "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!". He also lasted quite a long time in the jungle camp. The 45-year-old only just missed out on the final and came fourth.

Mike and Zara Tindall met in 2003 and married in 2011. They have three children: Mia Grace (9), Lena Elizabeth (5) and Lucas Philip (2).

Source: www.stern.de