Fire department operation - Family has to move due to fire in detached house

A fire broke out in a detached house in Stahnsdorf (Potsdam-Mittelmark) on Christmas Eve. The fire was started by a candle, a spokesperson for the police situation service said on Sunday. Rescue workers from the surrounding fire departments extinguished the fire. According to the police spokesman, no one was injured. However, the house was uninhabitable. The family had to move in with friends. The "Märkische Allgemeine" was the first to report.

