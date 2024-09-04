- "Famed Stroll of Recognition" honoree for Tim Burton

Euphoric Cheers on the "Walk of Fame" for Tim Burton: The filmmaker responsible for flicks such as "Beetlejuice", "Edward Scissorhands", "Alice in Wonderland", and "Batman" was honored with a star on well-known Hollywood Boulevard. With many spectators, photographers, and distinguished attendees present, the 66-year-old cinematographer revealed the 2788th star on the renowned "Walk of Fame".

"This is an exceptional recognition," Burton expressed, noticeably emotional. As a child, he used to take the bus from Burbank, his hometown, to Hollywood Boulevard. He initially thought that the star plaques bearing famous names were their gravesites. He also reminisced about window-shopping in nearby book and costume stores, the director shared during the ceremony.

Burton accompanied his partner, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, to the event. Hollywood veterans Michael Keaton (72) and Winona Ryder (52) were also warmly embraced. They had walked the red carpet alongside Burton during the Venice Film Festival opening last week. They will reunite for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the sequel to the 1988 cult horror comedy "Beetlejuice".

Compliments from Michael Keaton

Keaton, who portrays a poltergeist in the film, has collaborated with Burton on five projects, including "Batman" and "Batman Returns". In his capacity as the guest speaker, Keaton extolled his longstanding friendship and collaborative ventures with Burton. The director possesses peculiar ideas that Keaton initially couldn't comprehend, the actor joked. However, true art emerges in the end, he stated. Keaton thanked Burton for casting him as Batman, despite Hollywood's opposition, and for bestowing the role on a comedian.

Compliments from Winona Ryder

"Burton is my hero," Ryder declared. bestowing this star upon him is akin to awarding a medal to Mount Everest, the actress declared. Burton's friendship is a precious gift, she stated. When she first encountered him on the "Beetlejuice" set, she was a 'strange child', but he instilled confidence in her and urged her to remain true to herself and be unconventional. Burton understands misunderstood individuals and oddballs and celebrates them in his films.

Burton commenced his career as an animator at Disney Studios and has a soft spot for characters derived from comic books and fairy tales. His films are typically peculiar and frightening, with humorous and macabre undertones.

Burton's star was located on the same sidewalk where he once envisioned famous stars' gravesites as a child, now honored on the 'Walk of Fame' at The Hollywood.

