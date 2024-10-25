Famed rap artist Lil Durk faces accusations of masterminding a homicide in Los Angeles during 2022.

Durk, aged 32, faces charges of planning to hire a hitman for the murder of Saviay’a Robinson, 24, who was fatally shot on August 19, 2022, as per an FBI affidavit released recently.

Five more members of Durk's Chicago-based rap group, "Only the Family" or "OTF," have also been arrested. Two more arrests could follow, as suggested by court documents. Durk was apprehended in South Florida on Thursday night as he attempted to leave the country, stated the FBI.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, claimed the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year for his song “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole. He has also been nominated thrice and performed on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

FBI Agent Sarah Corcoran, in her affidavit, declared that OTF members instigate "violence," including murder and assault, at Durk's behest and to uphold their position in OTF.

Durk's representatives did not react to emails requesting comment by Friday.

According to Corcoran's affidavit and other federal court records, the shooting was sparked by the November 2020 murder of OTF rapper King Von, 26, at an Atlanta nightclub after a scuffle between Von and Rondo. It is stated that a friend of Rondo's pulled out a gun and shot Von numerous times, resulting in his death. King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, had hit singles such as “Crazy Story” and “Took Her to the O.”

Authorities indicate that Durk expressed a desire to pay a reward to anyone who assassinated Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman.

Approximately two years later, a murder plot was quickly devised, as per Corcoran's affidavit.

On August 18, 2022, Durk's associates learned that Rondo was staying at a Los Angeles hotel. That day, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, Asa Houston, and a fifth unnamed suspect traveled from Chicago to San Diego and then to Los Angeles using money supplied by Durk, as per Corcoran.

That day, Durk reportedly texted an associate arranging the flights, “Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit me.” Corcoran also stated that there is video evidence showing Durk staying at a house in the San Fernando Valley that day.

Upon arriving in Los Angeles, the OTF members connected with Kayon Grant, who flew there on a private jet. Grant, a top OTF associate, secured the men hotel rooms, purchased four ski masks, and procured two luxury sedans for them, as per court records. Grant also allegedly supplied Jones, Lindsey, and a third unnamed suspect with guns, including one converted into an automatic machine gun.

The following day, the group reportedly followed Rondo and Robinson as they drove a Cadillac Escalade to a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary, a West Hollywood clothing store, and then a gas station across the street from the Beverly Center. There, Houston parked his car behind the station, enabling Jones, Lindsey, and the unnamed defendant to ambush Rondo. They emerged and opened fire, killing Robinson, who was standing outside the Escalade, but missing Rondo, as per the indictment and media reports on the shooting.

The suspects then visited an In-N-Out hamburger stand where they discussed payment with Grant and subsequently flew back to Chicago from San Diego, as per Corcoran and other documents. Wilson allegedly later paid Jones and Lindsey an unspecified amount.

Grant, Jones, Lindsey, Wilson, and Houston were detained in Chicago on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire charges on Thursday. No immediate attorney information was available in court records for these men.

After their arrests, Durk reportedly booked two flights from South Florida airports—one to Dubai and one to Switzerland. He then booked a private flight to Italy, but was apprehended in Miami before he could board that flight.

Durk and the other defendants are currently in custody, awaiting their transfer to Los Angeles.

