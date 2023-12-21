Skip to content
False nurse sentenced to prison

A fake nurse was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison in Augsburg on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the district court reported that the man with a criminal record had confessed. However, the verdict is not yet final.

According to the prosecution, the 42-year-old had produced a document stating that he was a nurse, although he had never completed the relevant training. From February 2022 to January 2023, the man used it to work in three facilities in the city and district of Augsburg. He was charged with fraud and forgery of documents.

