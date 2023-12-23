Skip to content
Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Storm - Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near Mausheim (Regensburg district) is responsible for the line closure.

Another tree is causing problems on the line between Marktschorgast (Kulmbach district) and Münchberg (Hof district). The line is also closed there and trains have been held back. Trains on the RE30 line are being diverted via Marktredwitz (Wunsiedel district) and Kirchenlaibach. According to Deutsche Bahn, delays and partial cancellations are likely.

In the district of Fürth between Zirndorf and Cadolzburg, trains from Fürth have to turn around prematurely in Zirndorf - also due to a tree in the track bed. According to information from Deutsche Bahn, a replacement service is being planned for the route.

