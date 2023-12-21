Storm - Fallen tree near Montabaur: two injured

A tree that fell due to the storm caused an accident near Montabaur, resulting in two minor injuries. According to the police, two cars were driving on the Bundesstraße 49 towards Montabaur on Thursday evening when a beech tree suddenly crashed onto the road. Both vehicles hit the tree. A 71-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were taken to hospital. Both cars were towed away. The low pressure system "Zoltan" is currently causing uncomfortable weather in Germany, and on Thursday there were some considerable restrictions, for example on rail traffic.

