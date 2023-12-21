Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficaccidentsweatherrhineland-palatinatecarmontabaurvehiclepolicegermanybad weatheraccident

Fallen tree near Montabaur: two injured

A tree that fell due to the storm caused an accident near Montabaur, resulting in two minor injuries. According to the police, two cars were driving on the Bundesstraße 49 towards Montabaur on Thursday evening when a beech tree suddenly crashed onto the road. Both vehicles hit the tree. A...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Fallen tree near Montabaur: two injured

A tree that fell due to the storm caused an accident near Montabaur, resulting in two minor injuries. According to the police, two cars were driving on the Bundesstraße 49 towards Montabaur on Thursday evening when a beech tree suddenly crashed onto the road. Both vehicles hit the tree. A 71-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were taken to hospital. Both cars were towed away. The low pressure system "Zoltan" is currently causing uncomfortable weather in Germany, and on Thursday there were some considerable restrictions, for example on rail traffic.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest