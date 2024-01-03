Berlin-Friedenau - Fallen tree infested with fungi: More felled

After four people were injured by a fallen red oak tree in Berlin-Friedenau, the remaining trees on Breslauer Platz have been felled. This precautionary measure was taken after a fungal infestation was discovered on the fallen tree, the Tempelhof-Schöneberg district office announced on Wednesday. RBB had previously reported this. Whether this was the reason for the red oak falling over is now being investigated. The police are investigating on suspicion of negligent bodily harm, according to a spokeswoman.

According to the district, the approximately 42-year-old tree with a trunk circumference of around 146 centimetres was last subjected to an annual visual inspection in June 2023. There were no safety concerns. On Tuesday, however, the tree, which was standing in a raised bed, fell over. According to the fire department, two adults and a small child were seriously injured and another small child suffered minor injuries. All were taken to hospital.

A tree fall in Berlin's Grunewald forest, which resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman in October 2019, kept the justice system busy for a long time. The forest ranger responsible went on trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter. He was acquitted again by the Berlin Regional Court on appeal in December 2022. In this case, the tree had also been infested with a fungus. The court dealt with the question of whether the danger of the tree falling had been misjudged and necessary safety measures had been omitted.

