Fallen tree closes the A111 during the night

A fallen tree caused a full closure of highway 111 on the border between Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday night. The tree toppled onto the road at around midnight, said a police spokesperson. The fire department had to be called out to remove the tree. As the tree was lying across the highway,...

A fallen tree caused a full closure of highway 111 on the border between Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday night. The tree toppled onto the road at around midnight, said a police spokesperson. The fire department had to be called out to remove the tree. As the tree was lying across the highway, the road was closed in both directions. According to the spokesperson, however, this did not have any major impact on traffic during the night.

