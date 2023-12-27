Segeberg district - Fake police officers take 20,000 euros from senior citizen

Two fake police officers have tricked a pensioner in Norderstedt(Segeberg district) out of 20,000 euros. The two men claimed that there had been a break-in in the neighborhood and that they could keep the valuables of the over 80-year-old woman for safekeeping, as the police announced on Wednesday. The gullible woman handed over 20,000 euros in cash to the duo on Friday. The fake officials then quickly left the house in the Garstedt district. This seemed so strange to the senior citizen that she called the real police. They are now looking for witnesses. The men were wearing gray pants and jackets.

In this context, the police would like to point out once again that police officers and public prosecutors never ask for valuables - neither on the phone nor at the front door. If in doubt, the police should always be contacted.

