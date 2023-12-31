Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflood zoneflooddaniela behrenssabine Lacknerthwsundayoldenburgbad weathergermanynew yearhanoverlower saxonynancy faeserdike breachemergenciesberlinfederal policespddieter romannhelicopterdisastersfederal government

Faeser visits flood area in Lower Saxony

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser will visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day (3 p.m.). The SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to the emergency services, as the ministry announced on Sunday. She will be...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Nancy Faeser speaks in the Bundestag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Nancy Faeser speaks in the Bundestag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal Minister of the Interior - Faeser visits flood area in Lower Saxony

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser will visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day (3 p.m.). The SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to the emergency services, as the ministry announced on Sunday. She will be accompanied by Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD), THW President Sabine Lackner and the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann. In Hatten-Sandkrug, they want to see, among other things, how a Federal Police helicopter transports large sand containers to reinforce the dykes and prevent dyke breaches.

According to the fire department on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke in Hatten-Sandkrug has already been completed, meaning that residents can return to their homes. However, foot patrols will continue to monitor the dyke day and night in the coming week.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters hand out sandbags to residents in the area of the Hunte at Achterdiek in a parking....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another 600 must expect evacuation in Oldenburg

Due to the flooding in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, around 600 more people have to prepare for evacuation, according to the city. In the area of Sandkruger Straße, the dykes are under heavy strain and a dyke breach cannot be ruled out at this point, the city announced on Sunday afternoon. Should...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest