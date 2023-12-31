Federal Minister of the Interior - Faeser visits flood area in Lower Saxony

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser will visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day (3 p.m.). The SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to the emergency services, as the ministry announced on Sunday. She will be accompanied by Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD), THW President Sabine Lackner and the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann. In Hatten-Sandkrug, they want to see, among other things, how a Federal Police helicopter transports large sand containers to reinforce the dykes and prevent dyke breaches.

According to the fire department on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke in Hatten-Sandkrug has already been completed, meaning that residents can return to their homes. However, foot patrols will continue to monitor the dyke day and night in the coming week.

Source: www.stern.de