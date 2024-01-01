Storm - Faeser travels to flood area - more rain in sight

One day after Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser also wants to get an overview of the flooding in Lower Saxony. Today, the SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to the emergency services. Flood warnings were also issued for large parts of Lower Saxony on the first night of the new year. The authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia spoke of a respite at the turn of the year.

On Monday night, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued several warnings of heavy rain in the coming days. It said: "From the evening hours of New Year's Day, rainfall will intensify from the west and continue intermittently until Thursday". According to the weather service, increased amounts of rain could occur from Lower Saxony to the Black Forest and in the eastern low mountain ranges - up to 60 liters per square meter could fall during this period.

There is great concern that the situation in the flood areas could worsen and other parts of the country could have to contend with flooding. In addition to Lower Saxony, parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and southern Saxony-Anhalt have recently had to contend with the consequences of the heavy rainfall.

Chancellor Scholz in the flood area

Chancellor Scholz visited Verden near Bremen on New Year's Eve to find out how the floods were developing. He praised the solidarity of the many helpers, including many volunteers. This speaks for the solidarity in Germany, said the SPD politician.

The Federal Minister of the Interior is expected one day later. She will be accompanied by Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD), THW President Sabine Lackner and the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann. In Hatten-Sandkrug, they want to see, among other things, how a Federal Police helicopter transports large sand containers to reinforce the dykes and prevent dyke breaches.

According to the fire department on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke in Hatten-Sandkrug has already been completed, meaning that residents can return to their homes. However, foot patrols will continue to monitor the dyke over the next few days.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state capital. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz had declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

