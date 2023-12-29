Faeser takes positive stock of the government's migration policy

"After two years of fighting very hard for this together with other Europeans, we have now reached an agreement on a Common European Asylum System," Faeser emphasized. "We are thus overcoming years of deep division in Europe on the refugee issue." People fleeing wars, torture and murder to Germany will continue to be protected, "but this responsibility will be spread across more shoulders in future", she said, referring to the distribution mechanism now envisaged in the EU.

Irregular migration would also be effectively limited by conducting asylum procedures at the EU's external borders if people had little prospect of protection, Faeser emphasized. However, this point is controversial. The Minister also referred to the package of measures planned by the government to speed up asylum procedures and facilitate deportations.

Until the new rules take effect, Faeser also announced that there would be increased controls at Germany's borders. "Thanks to our temporary border controls and the closely coordinated measures that our neighboring countries are taking at their borders, the number of unauthorized entries has fallen from over 20,000 in October to around 7,300 in November," she said. That is a decrease of more than 60 percent.

Faeser also emphasized that around 340 smugglers had been apprehended by the federal police since mid-October. This also shows that the combination of mobile and stationary controls is working. On the other hand, the new Skilled Immigration Act could finally bring skilled workers into the country, who are urgently needed in many sectors.

bk/smb

