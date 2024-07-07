Faeser presents current figures on child abuse

Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser (SPD), will present current figures on child sexual abuse at the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden on Monday (9.30 am). She will do this together with BKA Vice President Martina Link, explaining the "Federal Situation Report on Sex Crimes to the Detriment of Children and Adolescents 2023," which will be published on the same day.

The case and victim numbers in child sexual abuse have reached new record highs according to the BKA in recent years. This also applies to crimes related to child and youth pornographic content. The internet is gaining increasing significance in this context.

Kerstin Claus, the "Independent Expert for Questions of Child Sexual Abuse," is expected to attend the presentation of the new Federal Situation Report. Claus was appointed by the Federal Cabinet in 2022.

