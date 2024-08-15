Skip to content
Faeser opens a contact point for women victims of violence

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser opened the first 24/7 staffed safe haven for women affected by violence at Berlin's Ostbahnhof on Thursday. "No one should feel ashamed to be a victim of violence," Faeser stated. "We want to lower the barrier for victims to seek help and file a report."

Women affected by violence can now approach "specially trained, experienced, and empathetic female officers of the Federal Police" at the Ostbahnhof safe haven and file a report, Faeser explained further. Faeser also expressed hope that women would feel more comfortable approaching the police and that more perpetrators would be held accountable.

According to the Interior Ministry, another safe haven will be opened at the Federal Police Inspectorate at Cologne's Hauptbahnhof later this year. In 2023, more than 256,000 people in Germany were affected by domestic violence, 70% of whom were women. The number of domestic violence victims increased by 6.5% compared to the previous year.

At the safe haven in Cologne's Hauptbahnhof, which will be staffed by the Federal Police later this year, victims of violence can also seek assistance and file reports. To further support victims, Faeser mentioned that the Federal Police has trained its officers to handle such sensitive cases with care and understanding.

