Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parties - Faeser: "Lost one of the most important democrats"

With the death of Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany has lost "one of the most important democrats", according to Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). Schäuble was "a great statesman", Faeser explained on Wednesday. "He embodied post-war democratic Germany like few others." As Federal Minister of the Interior at the time, he was an architect of German unity. "His word carried great weight - as a minister, as President of the German Bundestag and in recent years beyond. He lived and worked with responsibility for our country - until the very end."

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

