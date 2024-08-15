Faeser is playing down the "Compact" ban

Interior Minister Faeser brushes off criticism after "Compact" ban is suspended. "Business as usual," she says. Her fight against constitutional enemies won't change. Editor-in-chief Elsaesser, however, rejoices and has high hopes.

Win some, lose some - that's how Interior Minister Nancy Faeser comments on the decision of the Federal Administrative Court regarding the "Compact" magazine and the subsequent massive criticism of her leadership. She says she will continue her fight against "constitutional enemies." Jürgen Elsaesser, the head of the right-wing extremist media company, celebrates a day after the decision in the interim procedure, which has temporarily suspended the ban.

"The Basic Law explicitly provides for the instrument of a ban on associations to protect democracy from constitutional enemies," Faeser says at a meeting at Berlin's Ostbahnhof. She came to present a federal police hotline for female victims of domestic violence, but also had to comment on the judicial defeat of the previous day. Faeser reaffirms that, given the current threat situation, it is important to use these instruments of a robust democracy. The Federal Ministry of the Interior will maintain its position regarding the main proceedings. Faeser emphasizes: "We will not let up in our actions against constitutional enemies."

The minister banned "Compact" on July 16, stating that the magazine was a "central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene." The Federal Administrative Court provisionally lifted the ban on Wednesday, raising doubts about the proportionality of the ban. This means the magazine can be published again under certain conditions. A final decision will be made in the main proceedings.

Faeser: "Business as usual"

It's good that such bans in a rule-of-law state are also legally reviewed and, if necessary, corrected, Faeser says. She points to ban orders from her ministry in the past that have been upheld in court and explains that it is positive that the court has fundamentally confirmed that a ban on a media company like "Compact" is possible. Now, she says, "we've lost in parts," but adds: "It's just business as usual."

After the temporary failure of the "Compact" ban, Faeser faced criticism from the Union and AfD, but also from the coalition partner FDP. "The interim decision against the 'Compact' ban casts a disastrous light on Mrs. Faeser's competence," said Alexander Hoffmann, the parliamentary business manager of the CSU in the Bundestag. FDP parliamentary vice-chairman Konstantin Kuhle described the court's decision as "embarrassing for the Federal Ministry of the Interior." The "Compact" magazine can now present itself as a victim, Kuhle told "Der Spiegel." What no one says out loud, but many may be thinking, is that the defeat in court could play into the AfD's hands in the upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg, which had unsuccessfully appealed the classification of the party as a suspected right-wing extremist case in two instances. "Faeser must now step down," demands AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel.

Editor-in-chief celebrates interim victory

While the Minister has to answer uncomfortable questions, the "Compact" chief is enjoying the moment. "Compact" has triumphed over "the authoritarian, if not fascist, overreaches of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser," says Jürgen Elsässer to journalists in Berlin. And: "Yesterday was a victory of David over Goliath, was a victory of democracy over dictatorship, and was a victory of the people over the regime."

The August issue, which had been temporarily withheld, can now be delivered, says Elsässer. However, the publisher cannot yet resort to its usual distribution channels, as its materials and equipment have been seized. "We have no desks, no chairs, no computers, no documents, no files. We have nothing left."

Hope for an increase in circulation

He expects the reach of the magazine and the channel to expand. "Before Faeser's attack, maybe two million Germans knew us. Now it could be 60 million." Elsässer said: "Everyone wants this magazine now."

One of the lawyers for "Compact," Laurens Nothdurft, assessed the chances of success in the main proceedings as "extremely high." More can be said once the written reasoning of the Federal Administrative Court for the decision in the interim proceedings is available. They are fighting legally at the state level for the quick return of the seized business assets.

In any case, the officials have only a few more days to copy the contents of the writings and data carriers of the media company. "In the main proceedings, the seized evidence for the ban on the association will also play a further role," says Faeser. These are currently being evaluated.

Elsässer: Former NPD people wrote for us

In the ban decision of the Federal Ministry of the Interior published by Elsässer's lawyers, information was also listed about connections of several employees to the right-wing extremist party "Die Heimat" (formerly NPD). Elsässer says that "Compact" has never had anything to do with the NPD, but also: "It is true that people who have had or maybe still have something to do with the NPD have written for us." They were moving within the framework of the liberal-democratic basic order. He never asks for life histories and work references during job interviews.

The Ministry of the Interior had cited a sentence by Elsässer in its ban decision, which he wants to be understood differently. "This sentence 'This regime must be overthrown' from me is one of the most misunderstood sentences from my mouth," he says. His explanation for the quote: He is accused of wanting to overthrow the liberal-democratic basic order or the liberal-democratic system. "But it was always about restoring the liberal-democratic basic order by overthrowing the so-called regime."

