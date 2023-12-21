Crime - Faeser fears new New Year's Eve riots

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser fears violent riots in several cities on New Year's Eve. "I'm worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or rescue workers," the SPD politician told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. At the same time, she expressed concern that the riots could be mixed with riots by radicalized Palestinians.

There is now a general increase in violence on days like New Year's Eve, Faeser said. "And of course we have to keep a very close eye on the danger of this mixing with radicalization, which we are now seeing in view of the Middle East conflict."

This time, however, the federal states and police forces prepared differently for New Year's Eve than last year. Back then, young men went on the rampage with firecrackers and rockets in several Berlin districts on New Year's Eve. They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters. Similar scenes also took place in other major cities. "For me, this uninhibited violence is completely incomprehensible and cannot be justified by anything", emphasized Faeser.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de