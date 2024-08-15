- Faeser defends the ban on "Compact" - magazine editor celebrates

Win some, lose some - that's how German Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser comments on the decision of the Federal Administrative Court regarding the "Compact" magazine and the massive criticism of her leadership that followed. She will continue her fight against "constitutional enemies," she says. The leader of the right-wing extremist media company, Jürgen Elsässer, is triumphant one day after the decision in the urgent procedure, which provisionally suspended the ban.

Faeser remains confident

"The Basic Law explicitly provides for the instrument of a ban on associations to protect democracy from constitutional enemies," says Faeser at a meeting at Berlin Ostbahnhof. The minister is actually there to present a hotline of the Federal Police for female victims of domestic violence. However, she also has to comment on the judicial defeat of the previous day. Faeser reaffirms that, given the current threat situation, it is important to also use these instruments of a vigilant democracy. The Federal Ministry of the Interior will stick to its position regarding the main proceedings. Faeser, who has been using crutches for weeks due to an injury to her ankle, emphasizes: "We will not let up in our actions against constitutional enemies."

The minister banned "Compact" on July 16, stating that the magazine was a "central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene." The Federal Administrative Court provisionally lifted the ban in the urgent procedure on Wednesday, expressing doubts about the proportionality of the ban. This means that the magazine can be published again under certain conditions. A final decision will be made in the main proceedings.

Faeser: "A quite normal process"

It is good that such bans are also reviewed and possibly corrected by the courts in a rule-of-law state, says Faeser. She refers to ban orders from her ministry in the past that have stood up in court and explains that it is positive that the court has fundamentally confirmed that a ban on an association can also be imposed on a media company like "Compact." Now, "we have lost in parts," says Faeser. She adds: "It's a quite normal process."

After the provisional failure of the "Compact" ban, there was heavy criticism of Faeser from the Union and AfD, but also from the coalition partner FDP. "The interim decision against the 'Compact' ban casts a disastrous light on Mrs. Faeser's competence," said Alexander Hoffmann, parliamentary business manager of the CSU in the Bundestag. The FDP's deputy parliamentary leader, Konstantin Kuhle, described the court's decision as "embarrassing for the Federal Ministry of the Interior." The "Compact" magazine can now present itself as a victim, said Kuhle to "Der Spiegel." What no one says out loud, but what many may be thinking, is that the defeat in court could play into the hands of the AfD in the upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg, which had unsuccessfully appealed against the classification of the party as a suspected right-wing extremist case in two instances. "Faeser must now step down," demands the AfD chairwoman, Alice Weidel.

While the Minister has to answer uncomfortable questions, the "Compact" chief is enjoying the moment. "Compact" has triumphed over "the authoritarian, if not to say fascistic overreaches of the Interior Minister Nancy Faeser," says Jürgen Elsässer in front of journalists in Berlin. And: "Yesterday was a victory of David over Goliath, was a victory of democracy over dictatorship, and was a victory of the people over the regime."

The August issue, which was initially withheld, can now be delivered, says Elsässer. However, the publisher cannot yet resort to its usual distribution channels, as its documents and equipment have been seized. "We have no desks, no chairs, no computers, no documents, no files. We have nothing left."

"Compact" chief hopes for increase in circulation after reports of ban

He expects that the reach of the magazine and broadcaster will expand. "Before Faeser's attack, perhaps two million Germans knew us. Now it could be 60 million." Elsässer said: "Everyone wants this magazine now."

One of the lawyers for "Compact", Laurens Nothdurft, assessed the chances of success in the main proceedings as "extremely high". More can be said when the written reasoning of the Federal Administrative Court for the decision in the urgent proceedings is available. They are fighting legally on a state level for the quick return of the seized business assets.

In any case, the officials only have a few more days to copy the content of the writings and data carriers of the media company. "In the main proceedings, the seized evidence for the ban on the association will also play a further role," says Faeser. These are currently being evaluated.

Past of employees not a problem for Elsässer

In the ban decision published by lawyers for Elsässer, information was also listed about connections of several employees to the right-wing extremist party "Die Heimat" (formerly NPD). Elsässer says that "Compact" has never had anything to do with the NPD, but also: "It is correct that people who have had or maybe still have something to do with the NPD have written for us." They move within the framework of the free democratic basic order. He never asks for life histories and work references in job interviews.

"Regime to be overthrown" - Editor-in-chief still sees himself as a democrat

The Interior Ministry had cited a sentence by Elsässer in its ban decision, which he wants to be understood differently. "This sentence 'This regime must be overthrown' from me is one of the most misunderstood sentences from my mouth," he says. His explanation for the quote: He is accused of wanting to overthrow the free democratic basic order or the free democratic system. "But it has always been about restoring the free democratic basic order by overthrowing the so-called regime."

