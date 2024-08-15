Faeser criticizes climate protests at airports

**Following protests by climate activists from the group 'Letzte Generation' at four airports, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the actions as "criminal" and "dangerous and foolish" on the online platform X. Operations at Cologne/Bonn and Nuremberg airports were disrupted for about an hour and a half each on Thursday morning due to the actions.

At these airports, as well as at Berlin-Brandenburg and Stuttgart airports, two people each had glued themselves to surfaces in the morning, but not on runways. They demanded an exit agreement for fossil fuels. They were taken into custody by the police. In Cologne/Bonn, eight departures and eight landings were cancelled, and one flight was cancelled in Nuremberg. Operations were not affected in Berlin and Stuttgart.

Faeser criticized, "The troublemakers not only risk their own lives but also endanger others." She added, "We have proposed severe prison sentences. And we will require airports to significantly improve the security of their facilities."

