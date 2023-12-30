Turn of the year - Faeser announces "tough crackdown" on New Year's Eve

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has announced a "crackdown" on general outbreaks of violence or attacks on police officers on New Year's Eve.

In view of the tense security situation and the threat of riots, Faeser told the "Tagesspiegel" that the security authorities were extremely vigilant and were "keeping a close eye on the overall security situation at the turn of the year ".

The Minister also said: "Our emergency services have experienced time and again that blind rage is carried out on their backs. The response to this must be a tough crackdown by the police, but also by the judiciary."

Support from the federal government

The Federal Minister of the Interior went on to say that the Berlin police, who were responsible for operations in the capital, could count on the support of the federal government on New Year's Eve.

"We are reinforcing our federal police forces at the train stations in Berlin with four task forces and other additional units. We will have around 500 federal police officers on duty there." The Berlin police will also be supported by a further 300 federal police officers.

Last New Year's Eve, there was violence against police officers and firefighters, particularly in Berlin. Faeser said: "After a year that has taken its toll on many, nobody wants to experience senseless violence on New Year's Eve. This is especially true for those who protect us all."

