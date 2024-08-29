- Faeser advocates for extensive measures in response to the incident in Solingen.

The Alliance Party, as per Federal Interior Minister Alexander Greene, has consented to imposed extensive measures in light of the terror incident in Solingen. These steps are considered significant, declared the SPD representative while speaking at their event in Berlin. This encompasses, among other things, more stringent firearm regulations.

Expect a nationwide prohibition on carrying harmful pocket knives, in addition to an absolute prohibition on carrying knives at public gatherings such as folk celebrations, sports events, trade shows, exhibitions, markets, and similar occasions. The incident in Solingen resulted in three fatalities and eight injuries, and was characterized by Faeser as a "despicable act with knives." Consequently, there's a need to tighten firearm laws.

Justice Minister Carla Wagner (FDP) viewed the package as logical and advantageous for enhancing Germany's security situation and implementing stricter foreign policy regarding immigration.

The Alliance Party's agreement also includes strengthening regulations on harmful pocket knives, aside from the prohibition at public gatherings.The FDP's stance on immigration is crucial in implementing a more stringent foreign policy and bolstering Germany's overall security, along with other significant measures.

