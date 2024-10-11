Faerser dispatches a marine special operations unit from GSG-9 to the Baltic Sea.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly strengthening the Federal Police along the North and Baltic Seas. As per Spiegel, a permanent marine unit of Germany's elite counter-terrorism force GSG 9 will be stationed in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. From this Baltic Sea town, this specialized anti-terror unit will be able to intervene more swiftly in crisis situations. This deployment reportedly comes in response to potential threats to critical infrastructure from potential sabotage acts.

12:31 Ukraine reports successful cyberattack on Russian military trainingSpecialists from Ukraine's military intelligence service have reportedly launched a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. State news agency Ukrinform reports, citing an informed source from Ukraine's intelligence service, that the hackers published a call for support of the offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.

11:56 ntv reporter in Odessa: Ukraine worries about a bad deal in a ceasefireFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is visiting European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter knows what topics could be on the table:

11:35 Zelensky meets with the Pope in the VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Holy See reports that the meeting lasted half an hour and Zelensky presented the Catholic Church leader with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a girl among the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has repeatedly issued peace appeals, which have often been criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis sparked a diplomatic crisis between Kyiv and the Vatican after he urged Ukraine to "wave the white flag and negotiate." Zelensky is now set to continue his journey to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen call for stronger support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder urges the EU to show unity in supporting Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit. The EU must not be swayed by the Alliance for the Future of Germany (AfD) or Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance in its foreign policy, Söder told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpiece," Söder emphasized. "Our foreign policy must not be influenced by them." Söder rejected calls from eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. "Such surrender would create new threat scenarios, with the consequence that a similar situation could threaten half of Europe in five or six years," the CSU leader warned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for more extensive aid to Ukraine and criticizes the German government's course. Röttgen laments the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a dramatic sign of leadership weakness in Europe that we're unable to hold this conference even without the American president and achieve concrete results," he said to the Wirtschaftswoche.

10:51 Severe punishment for plans to attack Russian recruitment officeIn Russia, a man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly planning an arson attack on an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was found guilty by a military court of collaborating with a foreign state, belonging to a terrorist organization, and attempting an act of terrorism, the FSB security service told the Interfax news agency. According to investigators, the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, which is considered a terrorist group in Russia, via the internet. He then reportedly prepared incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul in southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin meets with the Iranian presidentRussian President Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum with leading politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also planned to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin reaffirmed his desire to build a new world order with Russia's friends and partners, as shown in a video released by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros, with Iran exporting drones to Russia that are being used in the war against Ukraine. The US believes that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine reports destruction of Russian helicopterThe Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide details on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter, valued at $10 to $15 million, was reportedly destroyed.

CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the need for unwavering support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He pointed out in the ARD "Morning Magazine" that there's a lack of clarity about the stakes involved. "Ukraine is on the brink of submission, there's a risk of mass exodus, and Putin asks: 'Why should I engage in talks?' Diplomatic maneuvers haven't managed to convince Russian President Putin to join talks as he perceives Ukraine running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Troops to Kursk

As per Ukrainian sources, Russia has moved about 50,000 troops from different battlefronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the inception of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed this in a TV documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian administration had stated that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces away from Ukraine's battlegrounds.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: Concessions Won't Bring Peace

Security analyst Nico Lange advises against yielding Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin gets some Ukrainian territories, there won't be peace, he asserted to the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin is not after the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Aims to Contaminate New Generation

Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who relocated to Europe, hopes for opposition against Kremlin leader Putin in his exile. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has emerged that seeks a normal, happy, and free life," says the 45-year-old. Despite the backing of the war against Ukraine by millions of Russians in the cities, they possess the potential for resistance against the system. He predicts that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" as well within the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he looks optimistically into the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country aspire for a different way of life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Several Deaths Post Attack on Odessa

A Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four casualties, as per local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a twin-story building where civilians lived and worked, regional governor Oleh Kiper announced via the Telegram messaging service. Additionally, ten individuals sustained injuries.

07:11 NATO Demands Substantially Higher Defense Spending from Germany

NATO considers Germany's "turnaround" policy inadequate and calls for a substantial increase in defense spending from Germany. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It needs to aim towards three percent," said the highest German NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany currently meets the NATO target of spending two percent of its economic output on defense, with a gross domestic product of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently mean about 40 billion euros more per year.

06:49 Insurance costs for Ukrainian shipping corridor swell

Insurance costs for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have risen this week following Russia's intensified attacks on key ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two unidentified market participants. The costs now stand at one percent of the ship's value. Although traffic remains stable, further assaults could make shipowners more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine licenses over 140 new drone models

Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been licensed for military use, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, according to Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these were registered in the third quarter, indicating an increase in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko reports explosions in Kyiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight, with air defense forces deployed in the capital, according to "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are in operation. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelenskyy Expected in Berlin for Meeting with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is anticipated in Berlin as part of his tour of various European capitals. As per reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned for 2:30 PM. During his talks with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelenskyy will discuss additional support for Ukraine with weapon deliveries to resist Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelenskyy was to take part in a summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, but this meeting was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday, and later with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before proceeding to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelenskyy is seeking further support for the fight against Russian invasion troops.

03:21 "Against Russian aggression": Biden and Scholz Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

After temporarily scrapping his visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton," U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their solid alliance, as stated in a release issued in Washington. This partnership encompasses their united stance in support of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany is depicted as robust and long-lasting. The scheduled U.S. state visit and the summit of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S. Ramstein airbase this weekend were, unfortunately, cancelled.

02:40 Eastern Ukraine: Russians push hardRussian forces are intensifying their assault in eastern Ukraine, reportedly. According to Ukrainian military sources, on a single day, there were 114 assaults. The most active areas were around Lyman, a key railway hub in the Donetsk region, which also houses the last unexplored villages from the Luhansk region mostly under Russian control. Past Russian declarations of annexing Luhansk in 2022 have not changed this status. Other targeted regions included Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Although the official records are yet to be confirmed completely, they offer a glimpse into the conflict's ferocity. An evening report by the unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState suggests that Russia has seized control of four villages along the eastern front.

01:49 Scholz and Zelensky meeting anticipation: Defense experts urge longer-range weapons for UkraineIn preparation for Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, prominent foreign and defense figures from the Green, FDP, and Union parties insist on arming Ukraine with German weapons capable of reaching further distances. Green politician Hofreiter expresses the need for increased air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapon supplies to Ukraine. Hofreiter asserts that range constraints on provided weapons do not encourages de-escalation but instead paves the way for more Russian attacks. Criticizing the current support, FDP defense committee chairwoman Strack-Zimmermann states, "Ukraine is sinking, and we are still only throwing it life rings to keep it from sinking." Reinforcing his previous plea, CDU defense expert Wadephul advocates for the use of German cruise missiles in Ukraine's defense. He refers to successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian depots in enemy territory as evidence of cruise missiles with comparable power's effectiveness.

23:53 Ukraine reconstruction conference scheduled in Italy for 2025Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy announced plans to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference proposals should be made on July 10 and 11, 2025, according to Meloni's statement following her discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will remain by its side as long as required."

22:21 Ukraine to soon include foreigners in officer roles within their armed forcesUkrainian parliament has passed a law modification permitting foreign nationals to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. In the past, only simple soldiers and sergeants could serve as foreign volunteers. According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, the primary goal is to facilitate the recruitment of foreigners as officers, not just soldiers or sergeants.

