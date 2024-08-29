Faerer declares expulsions to Afghanistan and Syria will occur "imminently"

It's not accurate to say that the federal government couldn't have acted sooner, according to Faeser. The coalition had taken significant steps prior to this, she pointed out, mentioning robust border controls to tackle irregular migration. A substantial repatriation and deportation plan was also put into action. However, it's been realized that there are still challenges in executing these plans locally, particularly in extending deadlines if the repatriations aren't completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Likewise, advancements have been made in the deportation of migrants. Relevant legislation has been passed, and the numbers are on the rise. Faeser stated, "We're deporting more now. There's been an over 20% increase in this area, so we're headed in the right direction."

Faeser recognizes the concern over enforcing our rule of law, specifically regarding the return of individuals who have lodged asylum applications in other EU countries. To address this, a "task force" has been established with partner countries to discuss these issues.

Addressing the matter of deportations to Syria and Afghanistan, Faeser said, "We're addressing this now. We're confident that we'll make progress soon in these repatriations. Germany's security is our primary concern."

Criticism over the federal government underestimating the threat of Islamism was denied by Faeser. "Of course, we've taken on the fight against Islamism as a coalition," she stressed, citing recent bans such as the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH), the Hamidun ban, and the activity ban of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas in Germany. "We've been firm in our approach."

Faeser is open to discussions with the CDU to explore further steps. Following today's approval of the "security package," talks will take place next week with the CDU and federal state representatives. "All state levels should now stand together strongly." She welcomes the opposition's offers for dialogue and takes them seriously. Regarding additional measures beyond the decided package, such as border repatriations, Faeser said, "I'm not ruling anything out."

The European Parliament will provide assistance to the Commission in its operations. Faeser highlighted the ongoing efforts in the area of deportations, mentioning a 20% increase and the establishment of a task force with partner countries to discuss related issues.

Read also: