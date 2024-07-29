Skip to content
Fado singer Misia is dead

She died at the age of 69 after a long illness: The Portuguese singer Misia handed a new tone to the Fado genre together with other artists. Politicians now pay tribute to her.

Fado singer Misia at a concert in Laeiszhalle, Hamburg 2012
Portuguese musician - Fado singer Misia is dead

Portuguese Fado singer Misia, who significantly contributed to the renewal of the genre, passed away at the age of 69. According to local media reports, the musician, whose civil name was Susana Maria Alfonso Aguiar, died on a Saturday in a hospital in Lisbon due to the consequences of a long illness. Her record label announced on a Monday that her funeral would take place on August 7th.

Together with Mariza, Ana Moura, or Cristina Branco, Misa was one of the artists who renewed Portugal's traditional melancholic music style, Fado. The last album released by the artist from Porto was in 2022.

Politics pays tribute to Fado singer Misia

Misia's death caused great emotion in her homeland. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa paid tribute to her as a "passionate" Fado singer who "worked at the intersection of other music styles." The Portuguese Ministry of Culture stated: "Misia played a key role in the renewal of Fado and was not afraid to experiment with new sounds and less conventional approaches."

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, expressed his condolences in Lisbon, honoring Misia as a passionate Fado singer who blended different music styles.

