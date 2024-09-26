Facebook's Head Honcho, Zuckerberg, Demonstrates Advancements in Future-Proof Spectacles

For quite some time, the tech world has been tinkering with glasses that show information through clear lenses. Meta, the group behind Facebook, recently declared they've made a significant breakthrough in this area.

They showcased a prototype of these smart glasses, capable of displaying digital content through transparent lenses. These glasses might challenge the need for smartphones in various scenarios, like city navigation guidance or short messages. Yet, the technology is yet to reach the masses.

This was clear during Meta's presentation at their developer conference, Meta Connect. CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly wore the glasses labeled "Orion" on stage, but refrained from a live demonstration. Instead, the functions were displayed in a video. Transparent AR glasses have been a fascinating dream in the tech sector for years, but implementing the technology has been challenging.

Media reports suggest that Apple too has been developing transparent lens computer glasses for quite some time. However, Apple opted for a workaround: they capture the surroundings with cameras and project the digital display onto screens near the eyes. While this design lacks the sleekness of AR glasses, it offers better digital display quality and a broader field of view. Apple sells the Vision Pro in Europe for approximately 4000 euros.

Meta's rival, Snap, has already launched the second version of their AR glasses named Spectacles. However, these glasses have a narrow middle area for displaying digital items. Snap is currently distributing these glasses only to software developers. Meta, on the other hand, is focusing on testing and improving "Orion" internally first.

Cracking the code for everyday AR glasses encounter several technical obstacles. The chips still drain a lot of power, batteries have limited space in a glasses frame, and displaying digital information on larger transparent lenses is complex. Meta uses silicon carbide instead of glass or plastic for the lenses.

Meta's tech boss, Andrew Bosworth, told Bloomberg that the company is working on discovering alternative materials to lower the device's cost and said that a consumer product based on the prototype has a 90% chance of launching.

Meta also introduced a wristband for gesture control that accompanies speech or eye movement control for near-future usage. These glasses will allow Meta's AI software to better comprehend user intentions within actual situations, like while cooking or exploring a new city. The glasses could also help AI remember parking spot locations.

Meta's new feature for glasses with cameras and small speakers is live translations, initially for English, French, Italian, and Spanish. This is a collaborative effort with Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear company, to offer glasses under the Ray-Ban brand. The glasses can also capture photos and videos, marked by a glowing light on the frame. A sensor ensures recording doesn't begin if the light is covered.

Google was a forerunner in computer glasses over a decade ago. The device, dubbed Google Glass, had a camera and a tiny display above the right eye. However, privacy concerns led Google to abandon the project.

Meta AI will now interact with users through speech. The AI software will integrate into Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta, however, will not make its advanced AI features available in the EU due to legal uncertainties under the new Digital Markets Act. Zuckerberg is optimistic that a solution will be found eventually.

Meta is planning to release a new entry-level model of its VR headsets, offering users an immersive digital world experience. Named Quest 3S, this device will hit the stores from October, priced around 330 euros. Despite losing billions through its VR division, Meta remains confident about appealing to a broader market.

The Metaverse, as envisioned by Meta, could potentially revolutionize how we interact with digital content, as demonstrated by their prototype smart glasses, labeled "Orion." According to Meta's tech boss, Andrew Bosworth, the company is actively exploring alternative materials to lower the device's cost, increasing its chances of becoming a consumer product.

Read also: