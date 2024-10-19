F1 Champion Verstappen resumes activities, while Hulkenberg advances in his career.

Title: Austin Sprint Race Qualifier Positions Set

The leading champion maintains their spot, while the chaser ends up fourth. The qualifying rounds for the forthcoming Formula 1 sprint race in Austin finalized the pecking order. The lone German competitor also had a solid start.

Max Verstappen narrowly clinched the pole position for the Austin Formula 1 sprint race, with just 0.0012 seconds of lead. The Dutch world title holder dominated the qualifying session. "It's been a great day. I'm extremely pleased. The vehicle performed flawlessly, and I'm ecstatic to regain the top spot," stated Verstappen, accepting the pole trophy from German decathlon star Leo Neugebauer. Neugebauer, a resident of Austin, trained and competed for the local university before his graduation.

George Russell secured the second place for the Mercedes team. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari placed third, followed by Lando Norris, the title competitor, in the McLaren. Nico Hülkenberg clinched a powerful sixth spot for the American Haas team. "I didn't feel particularly comfortable in the vehicle," explained the native Rhinelander on Sky, describing the car as "slightly temperamental."

Red Bull Recaptures Prior Glory

In the only free practice session, it was evident that the alterations to the Red Bull were yielding desirable results. Verstappen placed third, sliding behind Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Leclerc. Norris also took the fourth position.

This trend continued during the knockout round for the fourth sprint race of the season. Verstappen has already won the inaugural three sprint races in the year, and another win would grant him additional eight points. His current lead of 52 points over Norris precedes Saturday's race over approximately 100 kilometers (20:00/Sky and in the ntv.de live ticker).

Setbacks for Pérez and Piastri

Norris's teammate, Oscar Piastri, who claimed victories in two grand prix races during the year, was unable to succeed in the initial time trial. His best lap was disqualified as he veered off course with his McLaren during the qualifying rounds. Piastri will have to start from the 16th position for the circuit's 19 laps.

While Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull managed to progress to the second knockout round, the Mexican failed to meet expectations placing 11th, giving Verstappen an opportunity to associate with the quick drivers. Verstappen was only 0.0016 seconds behind Sainz in the second round, but both Mercedes drivers displayed solid performances. Hamilton, in particular, feels comfortable on the track – the record-breaking champion has triumphed in the Austin Grand Prix five times, while the last three winners have been Verstappen.

In the concluding moments to determine the optimal starting position for the sprint decision, Russell yielded an early lead. Hamilton was temporarily quicker than his teammate, but was impeded by a spin by Argentine Franco Colapinto in the Williams, subsequently losing invaluable time. The remaining drivers ventured out later, and ultimately, Verstappen, who last secured a grand prix victory on June 23 in Spain, emerged victorious.

After his teammate's setback, Charles Leclerc took advantage to secure the third spot on the grid for the Austin Sprint Race. With Oscar Piastri's disqualification, Leclerc's position became even more significant, as it meant he would start ahead of the McLaren driver. In the qualifying sessions, Leclerc demonstrated impressive speed and consistency, consistently placing within the top three. Despite Max Verstappen's dominance, Leclerc maintained a strong presence and proved to be a formidable competitor.

