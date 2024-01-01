Turn of the year - Exuberant New Year's Eve celebrations - some serious incidents

The New Year has already begun in many countries - and in Germany, too, millions celebrated largely peacefully and exuberantly. However, there were also serious incidents on New Year's Eve. In Koblenz, an 18-year-old died when a firework exploded. In Berlin in particular, the police had to respond to numerous incidents and the emergency services were particularly tense at the turn of the year.

Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner had already announced a crackdown on riots on Sunday evening. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, when the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police station in Berlin-Neukölln. On New Year's Eve a year ago, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany, with Berlin being particularly affected.

Firecrackers, Molotov cocktails, arrests in Berlin

The Berlin police reported more than 200 arrests at around 1 a.m., often involving dangerous fireworks. "Various attacks with pyrotechnics, blank shots and bottles on emergency and rescue services" were reported.

On Sunday evening, there was an incident near Alexanderplatz in Berlin-Mitte involving hundreds of people. According to the police, firecrackers were thrown from a group of around 500 people. The police dispersed the group at the Neptune Fountain and checked for fireworks, the police announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). "From a group of around 200 people who were at the Rathauspassagen, our officers were shot at with pyrotechnics," it continued.

In Neukölln, cars were shot at with fireworks at around midnight, including police and emergency vehicles, according to the police. People also fired rockets at police officers in Hermannstraße in Neukölln.

More suspects in custody after Cologne terror alert

After a terror alert, the turn of the year was celebrated at Cologne Cathedral under high security measures. For the time being, everything was largely calm. "A few firecrackers thrown, a few people taken into custody, nothing unusual", said a police spokesperson at around 1.30 am. It was largely peaceful on the Domplatte and the station forecourt. There was great concern about an incident. An attack was to be carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns. It had emerged that the Tajik, who had already been taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki then celebrated the well-attended New Year's Eve mass in the evening under heavy police protection. According to the police, it initially remained calm around the cathedral in the evening. "I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days leading up to Christmas and also protecting us, so that we can celebrate religious services and the fundamental right to the free practice of religion remains guaranteed in our country," said Woelki at the beginning of the mass.

Serious accidents with private fireworks

Despite all the warnings, there were again serious accidents involving fireworks. In Koblenz, one case even ended fatally: an 18-year-old died on Sunday evening when a firework was set off, according to the police. Despite resuscitation, the young man died as a result of the explosion. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. The police initially did not want to give any further details about the incident in the Rübenach district. The police once again called for caution when handling fireworks.

Berlin police reported that a 40-year-old man had lost a hand when setting off a signal rocket in the Kaulsdorf district. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being set off. During a search, further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

Police arrive in Leipzig with water cannon - to put out the fire

Objects were thrown at a police station in Leipzig's left-wing alternative district of Connewitz, a police spokesman said on Monday morning. No people were injured in the incident. Around 3,000 people gathered at an intersection at around midnight and reportedly lit four fires using pyrotechnics, garbage and building site barriers. The police arrived with water cannons to extinguish the fires. The police spokesperson spoke of a "typical New Year's Eve".

Fireworks in Berlin again after Corona break

Tens of thousands celebrated the New Year at the traditional New Year's Eve party in front of the Brandenburg Gate in the capital. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there were fireworks again. Around 45,000 visitors came to the ZDF New Year's Eve party despite intermittent rain and high security precautions. According to the organizers, the party area between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column was designed for 65,000 people. ZDF once again broadcast the party live as a show called "Welcome 2024". Ayliva, Luca Hänni and Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys provided the atmosphere.

Tens of thousands on the streets in Hamburg and Frankfurt

Tens of thousands also started the new year 2024 in Hamburg with great fireworks and partying. People crowded around the Landungsbrücken to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks. Around 8,000 visitors had come there alone, as a police spokesperson said shortly after midnight. There were 10,000 to 15,000 people on the Reeperbahn, but more were still streaming in. There were also celebrations in Frankfurt city center - according to the police, they were peaceful for the time being. Of course, firecrackers and rockets were again fired into the crowds, said a police spokesman early on Monday morning. The officers had taken consistent action against this.

The world gradually welcomes in the New Year

In many parts of the world, 2024 began hours before midnight in Germany. In Sydney, a mega light show lit up the sky against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House at 2 p.m. CET. By the German evening, the year 2024 had already arrived in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, India and Dubai.

One hour after Germany, people in London welcomed in the New Year - and there was a special anniversary there. The British capital rang in the year with the chimes of Big Ben and a spectacular fireworks display on the London Eye Ferris wheel. It was 100 years ago that the BBC first broadcast the chimes of the Paralments clock tower live at the turn of the year. Until then, the typical sound could only be heard by people in the immediate vicinity of the London borough of Westminster.

Whole globe only on January 1 at 1 p.m. in the new year

It will take a total of 26 hours for the whole globe to slide into the new year. American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to do so - twelve hours after Germany. At 13:00 CET on January 1, only two uninhabited islands will follow.

