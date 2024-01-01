Turn of the year - Exuberant New Year's Eve celebrations and serious incidents

All over Germany, people welcomed in the New Year. Millions celebrated peacefully and exuberantly - but there were also serious incidents on New Year's Eve. In Koblenz, an 18-year-old died when a firework exploded. In Berlin in particular, the police had to respond to numerous incidents before midnight, and the emergency services were particularly tense as the new year approached.

Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner announced on Sunday evening that he would take tough action against rioters. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, when the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police station in Berlin-Neukölln. On New Year's Eve a year ago, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany, with Berlin being particularly affected.

Firecrackers, Molotov cocktails, arrests

Hours before midnight, there was an incident near Alexanderplatz in Berlin-Mitte involving hundreds of people. According to the police, firecrackers were thrown from a group of around 500 people. The police dispersed the group at the Neptune Fountain and checked for fireworks, the police announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). "From a group of around 200 people who were at the Rathauspassagen, our officers were shot at with pyrotechnics," it continued.

In Neukölln, police caught several people making eleven Molotov cocktails out of petrol and glass bottles. Nine suspects were arrested on Monday night. By shortly before midnight, more than 100 people had been arrested throughout the city for dangerous fireworks or other offenses, a police spokeswoman said.

More suspects in custody after Cologne terror alert

The security forces there were particularly vigilant due to the suspected planned terrorist attack at Cologne Cathedral. The police chief said at a press conference on Sunday that the suspected planned attack was to be carried out with a car. It had emerged that the Tajik, who had already been taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network. North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) said that the 1,000 or so police officers deployed around the cathedral on New Year's Eve were doing everything they could to ensure the safety of those celebrating. The police had received information about a planned Islamist attack on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki then celebrated the well-attended New Year's Eve mass in the evening under heavy police protection. According to the police, the area around the cathedral initially remained calm in the evening.

Restraint in flood areas

For many people in the flooded areas, the New Year's Eve party literally fell through this time. Daniela Behrens, Interior Minister of the hard-hit federal state of Lower Saxony, called on people to exercise restraint with New Year's Eve fireworks due to the tense flood situation. The fire departments and rescue services are busy enough, said the SPD politician in Verden.

Australia, China, South Korea already have 2024

In many parts of the world, 2024 began hours before midnight in Germany. In Sydney, a mega light show lit up the sky at 2 pm CET against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. By the German evening, it was already 2024 in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, India and Dubai.

Serious accidents with private fireworks displays

Despite all the warnings, there were again serious accidents involving fireworks. In Koblenz, one of these even ended fatally: an 18-year-old died on Sunday evening when a firework was set off, according to the police. Despite resuscitation, the young man died as a result of the explosion. Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. The police initially did not want to give any further details about the incident in the Rübenach district. The police once again called for caution when handling fireworks.

Berlin police reported that a 40-year-old man had lost a hand when setting off a signal rocket in the Kaulsdorf district. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being set off. During a search, further pyrotechnics were found and confiscated from him.

High-altitude fireworks in Berlin again after a years-long corona break

Tens of thousands celebrated the New Year at the traditional New Year's Eve party in front of the Brandenburg Gate in the capital. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there were fireworks again. Around 45,000 visitors came to the ZDF New Year's Eve party despite intermittent rain and high security precautions. According to the organizers, the party area between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column was designed for 65,000 people. ZDF once again broadcast the party live as a show called "Welcome 2024". Ayliva, Luca Hänni and Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys provided the atmosphere.

Entire globe only on 1.1. at 1 pm in the new year

It will take a total of 26 hours for the entire globe to slide into the new year. American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will be the last country to do so - twelve hours after Germany. At 13:00 CET on January 1, only two uninhabited islands will follow.

Source: www.stern.de