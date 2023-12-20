Leipzig - Extremism unit PTAZ investigates after fire in parking garage
Following a fire in a parking garage in Leipzig, the Police Terrorism and Extremism Prevention Center (PTAZ) of the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. A political background to the crime cannot be ruled out, the State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA) announced on Wednesday. The investigators asked for witnesses from the public.
Unknown perpetrators set fire to vehicles parked in the parking garage at around 1.00 a.m. on Wednesday night in a way that is not yet known. According to the fire department, the parking deck may be in danger of collapsing. According to the LKA, it is not yet possible to say how much damage has been caused.
Statement from the LKA
Source: www.stern.de