Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfireslkaterrorismcriminalityleipzigstate criminal police officesaxonyparking garageextremism

Extremism unit PTAZ investigates after fire in parking garage

Following a fire in a parking garage in Leipzig, the Police Terrorism and Extremism Prevention Center (PTAZ) of the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. A political background to the crime cannot be ruled out, the State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA)...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
The blue light shines on the roof of a fire engine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The blue light shines on the roof of a fire engine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Leipzig - Extremism unit PTAZ investigates after fire in parking garage

Following a fire in a parking garage in Leipzig, the Police Terrorism and Extremism Prevention Center (PTAZ) of the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. A political background to the crime cannot be ruled out, the State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA) announced on Wednesday. The investigators asked for witnesses from the public.

Unknown perpetrators set fire to vehicles parked in the parking garage at around 1.00 a.m. on Wednesday night in a way that is not yet known. According to the fire department, the parking deck may be in danger of collapsing. According to the LKA, it is not yet possible to say how much damage has been caused.

Statement from the LKA

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public