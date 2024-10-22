Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures

The insanity's already in her nickname, but Hella von Sinnen wouldn't have minded lacking this madness: The comedian hurt both her legs in a tumble. This happened a few months back, and she's still dependent on a wheelchair and crutches.

When Hella von Sinnen laughs, it's hard to ignore her. But in February, that laughter probably stopped abruptly, and terror probably gripped her.

She had a serious fall during the "40 Years of Comedy Gala" by RTL in Duisburg, as reported by the "Bild" newspaper. The incident wasn't without consequences. According to the newspaper, the 65-year-old broke both her legs at once.

Since then, the comedian, whose real name is Hella Kemper, hasn't been spotted in public. However, she recently made an appearance at the recording of a new season of the RTLZWEI quiz show "Genial daneben" in Cologne. The "Bild" newspaper published a photo showing von Sinnen arriving in a wheelchair.

No More Booze?

Before returning to the cameras after an eight-month break, she switched to crutches, the newspaper reported. She explained her appearance to the audience: "I fell really hard during this RTL recording in Duisburg and broke both my legs." She spent three months in the hospital and now has to "learn to walk again."

Lately, von Sinnen discussed her accident on the YouTube channel "Massengeschmack-TV." "I wasn't even drunk," she revealed, and complained: "And the worst part is: I haven't had a drink in eight months." She didn't dare drink due to the accident, but she also didn't see the point. "I can't get drunk if I can't walk. How would that work?" she reasoned. But perhaps the accident had a silver lining in some way.

