Climate - Extreme weather events cost insurers 4.9 billion euros in 2023

Floods, hail and other extreme weather events caused Germany's insurers losses of 4.9 billion euros at the end of the year.

Compared to the previous year, insured damage to houses, household contents, businesses and motor vehicles is expected to have increased by 900 million euros, according to the German Insurance Association(GDV). "Unfortunately, they are therefore fairly stable at the high level of the long-term average of 4.9 billion euros," said GDV Managing Director Jörg Asmussen according to the press release.

The storms in the summer months were particularly significant. In August alone, they caused damage amounting to 1.5 billion euros, almost a third of the total. In addition, the storms "Kay" and "Lambert" raged in June, which according to GDV also cost hundreds of millions of euros.

The largest cost block in the year just ended was damage caused by storms and hail, as the GDV further reports. They accounted for property damage amounting to 2.7 billion euros. Floods and other storms accounted for 900 million euros. These two items were therefore slightly below average. At 1.3 billion euros, however, insured motor vehicle damage was above the long-term average, according to GDV.

Source: www.stern.de