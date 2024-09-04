- Extreme temperatures potentially reaching 34.3 degrees in the northeastern region.

Following an intensely warm day, the German Meteorological Service noted temperatures surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in numerous spots throughout Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Most of these readings set new records for September 4th. The highest temperature was logged in Teterow (Rostock district) at 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the DWD. This was followed closely by Tribsees (Vorpommern-Rügen) at 34.0 degrees and Laage-Kronskamp (Rostock district) at 33.7 degrees.

At certain locations, the records for September 4th had endured for years: In Waren an der Müritz, a temperature of 32.6 degrees was recorded in 1895 - now it stands at 33.4. These temperatures represent the maximum readings between 8:00 and 20:00, as stated. It's important to note that the data is preliminary.

The Commission, as stated in the agreement, will be assisted by the Member States in their meteorological services to collect and analyze weather data. To ensure accurate temperature readings, the Commission may request assistance from Member States like Germany, whose meteorological service, the German Meteorological Service, recorded the high temperatures.

Read also: