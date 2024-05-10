Extreme temperatures in Thailand have caused over 60 fatalities.

Individuals in Thailand are accustomed to feeling the heat, yet this year's heatwave is extraordinary. Over 60 casualties have resulted from heatstroke. A temporary respite occurred during the beginning of the week when temperatures dipped, only to rise again.

The current scorching heatwave in Thailand has resulted in the unfortunate loss of 61 lives due to heatstroke. The Ministry of Health has reported that this year has already experienced more fatalities from heatstroke than the entirety of 2023. The bulk of the victims were discovered in the northeastern region of the country, where farming is widely practiced.

For the past few weeks, Thailand has endured a barrage of intense heat. The capital city of Bangkok as well as several other parts of the nation barely experienced temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius, even during nighttime. The heat index, which factors in humidity and other ingredients, often surpassed a staggering 50 degrees, with lunchtime being the peak time. Bangkok's authorities pleaded with residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

Following some rare rainfall in multiple regions of the nation at the outset of the week, the temperatures eased up yet still hovered above the 30 degrees mark on Friday (today). Although Thai citizens are accustomed to high temperatures, the present conditions are unlike anything encountered before, both in terms of intensity and duration.

Experts attribute the sweltering conditions to the El Niño phenomenon. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) used a report from April to declare that Asia is warming at a faster rate than the global average. Lately, intense heat has affected Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines as well. The United Nations agency sounded a warning regarding the growing health risks of extreme heat, noting that such passings frequently go unrecorded.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de