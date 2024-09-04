- Extra performances scheduled in London indicated

The excitement for Oasis' return tour isn't waning at all. The Gallagher brothers have now revealed two additional concerts, sharing the news via the X messaging service. On September 27th and 28th, the iconic Britpop act will rock London once more. According to a post, "Due to unprecedented interest, two extra shows at Wembley Stadium have been scheduled."

Tickets will be distributed through a tiered, invitation-only system, as Oasis stated. Initially, many U.K. fans who missed out on tickets during the first round via Ticketmaster were invited to join the lottery. More details will be released soon.

On August 27th, Oasis dashed reunion speculations with a post and the words, "It's happening, it's true." The "OASIS LIVE '25" tour commences on July 4th and 5th at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, followed by five performances at Heaton Park in Manchester, five concerts at Wembley Stadium, two shows at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, and two gigs at Croke Park in Dublin on August 16th and 17th were initially planned.

Politicians urge a halt to "dynamic pricing"

Just following the launch of ticket sales, the band reported that all seats were immediately snatched up. Consequently, there was fierce resentment: many supporters ranted about technical difficulties, and tickets were resold for noticeably higher amounts than the initial cost. The issue? The notorious "dynamic pricing," which continuously alters the price based on demand in near real-time, causing prices to skyrocket. Reports indicate that tickets originally listed at £150 (approximately €178) were then sold for as much as £350 (approximately €415).

In the aftermath of the initial ticket sell-off, numerous British politicians inserted themselves into the debate and publicly advocated for an end to this pricing strategy. Even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (62) told "The Sun," "We've got to get a handle on this." He hinted at possible legislative adjustments, saying, "There are several actions we could and should take."

Formed in 1991, Oasis remains a seminal influence for an entire generation of rock bands. Following lengthy feuds between brothers Liam (51) and Noel Gallagher (57), Oasis disbanded in 2009, with whispers of a reunion growing louder ever since.

The Gallagher brothers excited fans further by announcing an additional concert, making it a total of seven shows in London.

