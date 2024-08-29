- External influence meets inner emptiness: Felix Jaehn's battle with mental wellbeing

The announcement sent shockwaves through many fans: "Got some unfortunate news, gotta put a hold on all shows temporarily, till further notice," Felix Jaehn disclosed on Instagram. He explained, "I'm feeling a bitToo exposed to perform right now." This revelation was unexpected, given that the star had earlier opened up about mental health issues and had recently expressed feeling better.

In a summer interview following a lengthy break, Jaehn shared, "I'm feeling much more assured now. I'm more anchored and have a better grasp of who I am and what I desire." Four months back, Jaehn declared being non-binary. "I'm going by Fee at the moment, having transitioned under the non-binary umbrella and desired a gender-neutral label," Jaehn shared on the podcast "Sweet and Spicy" and further mentioned their intent to continue making music as Felix Jaehn.

Felix Jaehn battled anxiety attacks since childhood

"Making the transition isn't straightforward, but feel free to reference me by Fee," Jaehn suggested. Additionally, Jaehn prefers the gender-neutral pronoun "dey/den" in German, mirroring the English "they/them."

It's unclear if coming out intensified their mental health struggles. Last year, Jaehn discussed experiencing homophobia: "I've faced numerous verbal attacks due to my queer identity. Sadly, it even happened recently when I was out." In 2018, Felix Jaehn first acknowledged being bisexual publicly.

As early as 2019, Felix Jaehn highlighted the importance of mental health on Markus Lanz's talk show. "Often overlooked is our mental health - our minds, thoughts, emotions. I genuinely believe our well-being hinges on our mental health," shared Jaehn. The musical sensation learned this the hard way as sudden fame from "Cheerleader" in 2015 hit him at only 20.

"I wasn't geared for the scale and struggled to cope when it happened abruptly," Jaehn reflected on the Stern interview about the meteoric success. Despite touring globally, challenges ensued. "First, I felt the strain through migraines and back pain. Then the panic attacks kicked in. I only got out of the house when I had to fulfill obligations. I wouldn't even pop into the supermarket due to fear," Jaehn detailed in the 2021 Stern interview. The seclusion on tour worsened their mental health problems.

Meditation, exercising, cold showers, and routinely switching the phone to airplane mode became crucial coping mechanisms. At some point, the star even retreated to a monastery.

Recently, it appears Jaehn has sought professional help. "I didn't fully grasp the extent of my pain until I sought expert assistance," indicated Jaehn on Instagram regarding the show cancellations. However, there's a silver lining for all fans: Though Jaehn won't be performing temporarily, new music is still set to drop. Jaehn confirmed this in an Instagram story and thanked fans for their support.

In light of the forthcoming concert release, Felix Jaehn decided to take a break from performing due to feeling exposed and requiring time to regain energy. Subsequently, Jaehn announced a temporary halt to their shows, ensuring fans that new music would still be released.

