Analyzes - Extent of avian influenza at Cottbus Zoo still unclear

Following the outbreak of avian influenza in some birds at Cottbus Zoo, the full extent is still unclear. The municipal facility must wait for the results of further tests. Around 70 samples were taken on Wednesday, said city spokesman Jan Gloßmann. On Thursday or Friday it should be clear whether the infectious H5N1 virus has been detected in other swans and ducks. The zoo is making preparations to prevent the virus from spreading.

Tierpark director Jens Kämmerling said on Wednesday: "The situation is worrying and difficult, but not entirely unusual." The facility had already had to close once before in 2017 due to avian influenza.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection in Potsdam announced that the pathogen had so far been officially detected in five swans and one duck. According to its register, the zoo keeps a total of 485 birds.

The killing of animals is not yet planned. According to the city, the veterinary authorities have given their approval that the population of valuable animals does not have to be culled. "We hope that it won't spread to animals in the zoo and that the extent won't be so great," said the city spokesperson.

The zoo, which in addition to birds also keeps predators, elephants, monkeys and zebras, is closed until at least Friday. According to the city, the bird area may remain closed for several weeks.

According to the ministry, there has been a significant increase in the number of outbreaks in wild birds and domestic poultry in Germany since October 2023. It is possible that a wild bird has introduced the pathogen into the zoo, but this is not clear, according to the city spokesperson.

In order to contain the infection of other animals in the zoo, areas have been separated from each other for some time and hygiene measures have also been implemented for employees. A number of birds have no longer been outdoors for weeks, but behind glass, for example, the city spokesperson explained. Flamingos are in enclosures that are covered with nets. Some water birds are still outdoors at a pond. According to the ministry in Potsdam, black-necked swans and an eider duck died of avian influenza.

Poultry farmers are now called upon to optimize their own safety measures and, if possible, to temporarily house the animals in pens. Any dead animals found should be reported to the veterinary office immediately, the city also announced.

Berlin Zoo was also closed for several weeks in November 2022 after a waterfowl was infected. There are also repeated outbreaks of bird flu in poultry farms. The pathogen was detected in a farm in Ostprignitz-Ruppin at the beginning of December, for example. More than 10,000 birds had to be killed. There have also been cases in other federal states such as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de